Anti-dengue measures reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for reviewing anti-dengue measures was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia at his office here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner said that outdoor and indoor teams for vector surveillance should work actively in the field.

On the occasion, DHO Dr.

Khalid Channar said that 147 suspected cases of dengue have been reported from January 1 to February 22 this year.

He said that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are active for vector surveillance in the district. As many as 1703 hotspots have been covered from February 14 to February 20, he added.

Deputy Commissioner asked officers of the Health Department to maintain vigilant surveillance of dengue hotspots.