UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for reviewing anti-dengue measures was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia at his office here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner said that outdoor and indoor teams for vector surveillance should work actively in the field.

On the occasion, DHO Dr.

Khalid Channar said that 147 suspected cases of dengue have been reported from January 1 to February 22 this year.

He said that 412 indoor and 108 outdoor teams are active for vector surveillance in the district. As many as 1703 hotspots have been covered from February 14 to February 20, he added.

Deputy Commissioner asked officers of the Health Department to maintain vigilant surveillance of dengue hotspots.

Related Topics

Dengue Bahawalpur January February From

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

18 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

32 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

55 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>