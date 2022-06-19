UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sargodha Talha Zubair chaired a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue in his office here on Sunday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

Chief Executive Officer Health Sohail Asghar Qazi, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The ADCG directed the departments concerned to gear up surveillance of dengue as collective efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae.

He asked the assistant commissioner to hold tehsil emergency response committee meeting on regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said that officers of departments concerned should remain alert to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign.

He warned that stern action would be taken against officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

During the meeting, focal person for anti-dengue cell Dr Hassan Tariq gave a detailed briefing on indoorand outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also being taken against shopkeepers for notmaintaining cleanliness.

