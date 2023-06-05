UrduPoint.com

'Anti-dengue Measures' Seminar At Girls' College

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar titled 'Anti-dengue measures' was held at the Government Girls Degree College, Tandlianwala, by the District Health Authority on Monday.

District Programme Coordinator for Anti-Dengue Dr Zulqarnain was the chief guest while principal, teachers and students were present at the seminar.

Students delivered speeches on dengue mosquito and anti-dengue measures.

Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain said that a vigorous administrative and anti-dengue campaign was underway to eliminate dengue larvae; however, civil society cooperation was imperative in that regard.

He appealed to citizens to play their role in elimination of possible dengue larvae and cleanliness of their homes and surrounding areas as well.

He asked people to coordinate with the anti-dengue teams and clear the stagnant water in their streets, bazaars and homes. He also appealed to students to adopt anti-dengue measures at their homes and also motivate the elders in that regard.

Principal and teachers also spoke on the occasion.

