Anti-dengue Meeting Held:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District Emergency Committee for Anti-dengue meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Arshad Wattoo at his office here on Wednesday.
District heads of all concerned departments participated in the meeting.
The Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Asad gave briefing regarding current situation of dengue in the district.
He said that only one case of dengue was reported in the district so far, adding that the dengue vector surveillance teams eliminated dengue larvae at 36 locations.
'Digital Video Recorder Resolution, Third Party Verification activities and dengue Hotspot coverage were conducted across the district', he said.
The ADC Headquarter directed the officer concerned to make sure hundred percent implementation on Standard Operating Procedures set for dengue elimination in the district.
