Anti-Dengue meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An anti-dengue meeting was held on Wednesday in which a detailed briefing was given on the sweep-up activities from March 10 to 17.

The meeting was chaired by Add'l Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, was informed that a total of 327 teams were deployed for indoor surveillance in 57,715 houses, who inspected 56,819 houses, achieving a target of 98.20%. During the inspection, dengue larvae were found in 68 houses.

Similarly, 109 teams were deployed to inspect 27,698 places under outdoor surveillance, who inspected 19,286 places with a target of 93.70%, out of which larvae were found in 10 places.

It was briefed that 157,288 houses were to be registered under household registration in 20 union councils, out of which 93,292 houses were registered, achieving 59.

31% target.

The meeting was informed that punitive actions against positive reports regarding dengue larvae presence, were taken as well.

According to the statistical data, 3,913 inspections were conducted under preventive measures at the tehsil level, resulting in 339 challans, 42 FIRs, 31 sealings, 2,687 notices and a fine of Rs.1,50,500.0

Furthermore, the meeting also reviewed the performance of indoor and outdoor teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan appreciated the performance of the internal monitors and said that their report was satisfactory. The performance of the team was appreciated during the meeting. He said that in the next meeting, the top three monitors who showed the best performance would be awarded certificates.