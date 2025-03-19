Anti-Dengue Meeting Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An anti-dengue meeting was held on Wednesday in which a detailed briefing was given on the sweep-up activities from March 10 to 17.
The meeting was chaired by Add'l Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, was informed that a total of 327 teams were deployed for indoor surveillance in 57,715 houses, who inspected 56,819 houses, achieving a target of 98.20%. During the inspection, dengue larvae were found in 68 houses.
Similarly, 109 teams were deployed to inspect 27,698 places under outdoor surveillance, who inspected 19,286 places with a target of 93.70%, out of which larvae were found in 10 places.
It was briefed that 157,288 houses were to be registered under household registration in 20 union councils, out of which 93,292 houses were registered, achieving 59.
31% target.
The meeting was informed that punitive actions against positive reports regarding dengue larvae presence, were taken as well.
According to the statistical data, 3,913 inspections were conducted under preventive measures at the tehsil level, resulting in 339 challans, 42 FIRs, 31 sealings, 2,687 notices and a fine of Rs.1,50,500.0
Furthermore, the meeting also reviewed the performance of indoor and outdoor teams.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan appreciated the performance of the internal monitors and said that their report was satisfactory. The performance of the team was appreciated during the meeting. He said that in the next meeting, the top three monitors who showed the best performance would be awarded certificates.
Recent Stories
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Home Minister chairs meeting on law & order11 minutes ago
-
ADC-I chairs meeting to formulate the program of 23 March21 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to make motorways automated with Al & enhance surveillance21 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs describes Ramazan as a golden opportunity to quit smoking and addicti ..21 minutes ago
-
Significant strides made in public health to attain SDGs21 minutes ago
-
Court sends 25 students on remand for UK visa fraud21 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed in Mianwali firing incident21 minutes ago
-
Activation of MMMH’s gynae dept to solve maternal, child health issues: Dr. Sabeen21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates newly elected leadership of National Press Club21 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Airport to launch International flights soon31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on Youm-e-Ali security arrangements31 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue meeting held31 minutes ago