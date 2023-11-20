Open Menu

Anti-dengue Mela On Dec 5

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Anti-dengue Mela on Dec 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance (APPSA) will organize the 21st annual anti-dengue Mela here on December 5 to create awareness about the disease.

In a statement on Monday, APPSA Chairman Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi said that children of private schools would participate in the event which would included various programmes including a musical show, march past, jhoomar, band show, jumping castle, swings, one-man show, magic show in addition to stalls of edible items.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh would participate in the Mela as the chief guest and later he would distribute gifts and prizes among the position holders of different contests, he added.

