Anti-dengue refresher course held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The district health department arranged an anti-dengue refresher course for master trainers on the direction of the Punjab government, here Wednesday.

Director Health Services Dr Kamran Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, health officers from Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and trainers participated in the course.

Director Health Services Dr Kamran Rasheed directed the master trainers to start anti-dengue preparations immediately so that dengue larva could be eliminated before change of temperature.

He directed for continuing in-door and outdoor surveillance.

District coordinators assured of mobilizing all out available resources to control dengue in next season.