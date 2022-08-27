Anti dengue seminar held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue seminar and walk were organized by the education department under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school here on Saturday.

CEO Education Mian Riaz Ahmad, DEO Secondary Education Sheikh Altaf Hussain, DEO Elementary Education Atta Elahi and Syeda Nausheen Zahra, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Entomologist Saharish Khalid, DD Agriculture Dr Sajjad Hussain, Principal Misbah Shaheen, Principal Asma Dar, Farzana Nasir and a large number of students and scouts participated.

Speaking at the seminar, the participants said that the community had to play its main role tocontrol the disease. It was a collective responsibility of all to keep environment cleanand dry, they added.