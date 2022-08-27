UrduPoint.com

Anti Dengue Seminar Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Anti dengue seminar held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue seminar and walk were organized by the education department under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school here on Saturday.

CEO Education Mian Riaz Ahmad, DEO Secondary Education Sheikh Altaf Hussain, DEO Elementary Education Atta Elahi and Syeda Nausheen Zahra, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Entomologist Saharish Khalid, DD Agriculture Dr Sajjad Hussain, Principal Misbah Shaheen, Principal Asma Dar, Farzana Nasir and a large number of students and scouts participated.

Speaking at the seminar, the participants said that the community had to play its main role tocontrol the disease. It was a collective responsibility of all to keep environment cleanand dry, they added.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Education Agriculture Nasir All Government

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

1 hour ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

6 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.