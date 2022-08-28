UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Seminar, Walk Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Anti-dengue seminar, walk held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :An awareness walk about prevention of dengue virus was held here on Sunday.

The walk organized by Rescue-1122 in collaboration of district administration, started from Rescue central station Kutchery Road and concluded at DC office after marching through various streets. District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the walk which was participated by rescuers and rescue guards.

Later, a seminar was organized at Central Station Rescue-1122.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that a dengue prevention campaign at all rescue station across the district was was launched on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas and Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr.

Rizwan Naseer.

Station in-charges of Sialkot district, including Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial conductedcleanliness drives at their stations especially eliminating dengue hotspots, and workedfor dengue prevention around the station building.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Road Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

6 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

15 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

15 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.