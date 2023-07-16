Open Menu

Anti-dengue Seminar Walk Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the District Health Authority (DHA) Bahawalpur, a seminar and walk were held here to raise awareness about the dengue virus.

The DHA chief executive officer Dr Faiza Kanwal led the walk started from her office and marched on city roads.

The employees of the health department and civil society activists participated in the walk.

Later, a seminar was also organized to put light on the importance of precautionary measures to save the people from dengue virus.

