Anti-dengue SOPs being implemented: ADC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Sataish Wednesday said a new strategy had been evolved on the recommendations of dengue experts and health professionals to focus on the areas where dengue cases were reported in 2019.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities here at his office, he said new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in letter and spirit to eradicate dengue virus.

The ADC said a special task force had been constituted to examine the working of sanitary patrols, supervisors and quality of IRS and larva-siding activities.

He stressed that anti dengue efforts should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus and asked health professionals to remain vigilant and conduct visits on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue prevention in the areas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason.

He said since the government was providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments therefore, no negligence from any department would be allowed.

He said the provincial government was fully active and closely watching the performance of all the stakeholders.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most dengue larvae and mosquitos were found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.