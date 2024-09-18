Anti-dengue spray campaign initiated in five affected districts across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Under the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Advocate Ihtisham Ali, an anti-dengue spray campaign has been launched in five dengue-affected districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, and Nowshera.

In these districts, fumigation is being carried out during dawn and dusk in dengue hotspot union councils.

In response to a social media report about the spread of dengue in the Bara Sheikhan area, Advisor Ihtisham Ali immediately directed anti-dengue teams to reach the affected area to conduct fumigation and distribute mosquito nets.

Anti-dengue operations are actively underway in Tehkal, Interior City, Nasir Bagh Road, Hayatabad, and other relevant localities in Peshawar.

According to Advisor Health, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) is also being carried out inside the homes of dengue-affected patients to eliminate dengue mosquitoes.

Under his guidance, efforts to eradicate dengue larvae within households have been accelerated.

Public awareness campaigns at the street and union council levels, promoting community participation, have also been initiated.

Advisor Ihtisham Ali has instructed all line departments to effectively implement the 2024 Dengue Action Plan and fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

He also urged the public to report any dengue-related complaints on the Health Department's social media page or his official page. "No negligence regarding dengue control will be tolerated," he added.