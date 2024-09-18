Open Menu

Anti-dengue Spray Campaign Initiated In Five Affected Districts Across KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Anti-dengue spray campaign initiated in five affected districts across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Under the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Advocate Ihtisham Ali, an anti-dengue spray campaign has been launched in five dengue-affected districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, and Nowshera.

In these districts, fumigation is being carried out during dawn and dusk in dengue hotspot union councils.

In response to a social media report about the spread of dengue in the Bara Sheikhan area, Advisor Ihtisham Ali immediately directed anti-dengue teams to reach the affected area to conduct fumigation and distribute mosquito nets.

Anti-dengue operations are actively underway in Tehkal, Interior City, Nasir Bagh Road, Hayatabad, and other relevant localities in Peshawar.

According to Advisor Health, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) is also being carried out inside the homes of dengue-affected patients to eliminate dengue mosquitoes.

Under his guidance, efforts to eradicate dengue larvae within households have been accelerated.

Public awareness campaigns at the street and union council levels, promoting community participation, have also been initiated.

Advisor Ihtisham Ali has instructed all line departments to effectively implement the 2024 Dengue Action Plan and fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

He also urged the public to report any dengue-related complaints on the Health Department's social media page or his official page. "No negligence regarding dengue control will be tolerated," he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Dengue Abbottabad Social Media Road Nasir Nowshera Swabi Bagh All

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

9 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

1 hour ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

7 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan