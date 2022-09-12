UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Spray Campaign Started In Vulnerable Areas Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Member of Provincial Assembly Ali Sohri along with Administrator Baldia Gharbi Syed Shabia Al Hasan on Monday inaugurated the spray campaign to eradicate dengue and malaria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Ali Sohri along with Administrator Baldia Gharbi Syed Shabia Al Hasan on Monday inaugurated the spray campaign to eradicate dengue and malaria.

Addressing on the occasion, Ali Sohri said the measures being taken to eradicate the public problems in District West are commendable, as all the officers of West Municipality are engaged in solving public problems under the direction of the Administrator and Municipal Commissioner.

On this occasion, the Administrator said that since the start of rainy season, the municipal officers and staff had been engaged day and night in the struggle to eliminate regional problems, with the help of other institutions, regular spraying to eliminate dengue and malaria.

The campaign is being launched, which was launched on Sunday afternoon with limited resources and with the help of other organizations, spraying has been started in all the street neighborhoods of Orangi, Manghopir and Mominabad, with special focus on three zones of West Municipality.

Spraying is also being done in schools, markets, worship places and temporarily established relief camps of flood victims to control dengue and malaria.

