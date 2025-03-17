Open Menu

Anti-dengue Spray Conducted At CPWB Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:21 PM

In an effort to combat the spread of dengue, an extensive anti-dengue spray campaign was carried out at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Center in Multan on the directives of Chairperson Sarah Ahmed, on Monday

According to the Child Protection Bureau, the anti-dengue spray was conducted across multiple key areas, including the office lawn, children’s hostel, school, administration block, and other designated locations to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the children residing at the center.

The anti-dengue spray was carried out in collaboration with the district administration and the Health department, further strengthening the campaign’s impact in protecting vulnerable children from the mosquito-borne disease. The Primary objective of this initiative is to safeguard the children residing at the Child Protection Bureau from the risk of dengue.

