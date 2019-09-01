Anti dengue spray demanded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :As the dengue threat loomed in most parts of the city due to non cleanliness arrangements, the residents of different localities including Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Muslim Colony, Arya Mohallah, Mohanpura, Kartarpura, Amarpura, Dhoke Najoo, Dhok Mangtal, Dhok Khaba, Dhoke Farman Ali, Chaman Zar Colony and Pirwadhai have demanded anti mosquitoes spray.

A resident of Nadeem Colony Irfan Mehmood said no steps had been taken to improve the sanitation and drainage arrangements in the area and demanded anti mosquito spray in the locality.

A health official told APP that steps had been taken on emergency basis to counter dengue in the city and suburb areas.

He said dengue was the common enemy and coordinated efforts were needed to eradicate it through awareness and preemptive measures.