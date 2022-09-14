Anti-dengue spray process completed in UoS:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue spray was carried out in Sargodha University in order to prevent dengue breeding.

Resident Officer Faheem Arshad told APP here on Wednesday that in line with the instructions issued by the Punjab government,the process of anti-dengue spray was completed successfully in the university.

He said that the government was actively playing their role to contain the disease and the process of disinfection was in full swing in the district.

He urged people to adopt dengue preventive measures and maintain cleanliness in their homes as well as areas.