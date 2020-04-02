UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Squad Alerted To Control Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:58 PM

Anti-dengue squad alerted to control dengue

The Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has alerted the Anti Dengue Squad to control dengue as the season has started

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has alerted the Anti Dengue Squad to control dengue as the season has started.

The CM Punjab has also been taken into confidence by giving briefing by the provincial minister.

Before two months EPD already participated in International Dengue Conference 2020 in which all the relevant departments discussed 10-year Anti-Dengue Strategy with the help of leading global experts to develop action plan to control dengue in the wake of a global pandemic that had hit countries from Far East Asia to South Asia.

The minister said that dengue cases dramatically rose in many countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka Bangladesh and others over the past three years.

He said the Punjab Environment Protection Department also set up a stall in the international conference, which had various pamphlets and banners for the prevention of environmental pollution especially for the prevention of dengue.

The minister said that it was very important to stop the dengue larvae growing and people should take precautionary measures to keep the environment clean and dry.

He also appealed to the public that the doors and windows should be kept open during mosquito spray by cleaning houses, offices so that the effects could reach the house, to dispose of old tires and used bags, properly dispose of used shopper bags, empty plastic bottles, etc. and drain the water from fountains and swimming pools in the homes. Public has to fully cooperate with the government of the Punjab as cooperated to control corona virus, he concluded.

