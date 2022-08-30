UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Surveillance At Dairy Farms In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue surveillance and spray at dairy farms is in full swing across the division under the aegis of the livestock department.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said here on Tuesday that the surveillance teams inspected 41 dairy farms in two districts during the last one week and 27 farms in Faisalabad and 14 in Jhang were cleared.

He said that anti-dengue teams of the department were busy in surveillance at all private dairy farms across the division.

He appealed to the farm owners to join hands with the department for complete eradication of dengue mosquitoes.

