UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Surveillance Campaign Intensified

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign has been intensified in the monsoon season for destroying dengue larvae.

District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, during inspection of in-door and out-door surveillance in union council 244, said that chemical treatment of those places where dengue larvae could get growth in monsoon season was continuing for complete elimination of dengue mosquitoes.

He said that stagnant rainwater was being cleaned from streets, mohallas and roads. He directed the teams to work according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ensure surveillance.

