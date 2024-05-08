Open Menu

Anti-dengue Surveillance Geared Up

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Anti-dengue surveillance geared up

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf on Wednesday visited Union Council UC-128, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. He checked houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Rai Baber visited UC-12 and 13 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements and assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and instructed the area in-charges to complete their task in accordance with the micro plan.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

AC Cantt Nabeel Memon inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-61 and reviewed the dengue case response. She visited the houses and inquired about dengue teams' feedback from the residents. All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process. Dengue larvae were eliminated at 321 points during the last 24 hours, while 3,687 points were cleared during current year.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider appealed to citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rainwater stand anywhere, she added.

Related Topics

Dengue Nabeel Market All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

3 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan