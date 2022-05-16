Anti-dengue surveillance in full swing

The surveillance of various areas in the provincial capital was in full swing under anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The surveillance of various areas in the provincial capital was in full swing under anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf on Monday visited Wahdat Colony, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue prevention.

He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, she said.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited Union Council UC-42 Daroghawala to inspect anti dengue arrangements and issued warning notices to two house owners over the presence of dengue larva.

He also inspected under construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to pace up anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar imposed Rs 10,000 fine to variousshopkeepers in Batapur area during price inspection and warned the shop ownersto display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops for customer facilitation.