UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Surveillance In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Anti-dengue surveillance in full swing

The surveillance of various areas in the provincial capital was in full swing under anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The surveillance of various areas in the provincial capital was in full swing under anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf on Monday visited Wahdat Colony, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue prevention.

He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, she said.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited Union Council UC-42 Daroghawala to inspect anti dengue arrangements and issued warning notices to two house owners over the presence of dengue larva.

He also inspected under construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to pace up anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar imposed Rs 10,000 fine to variousshopkeepers in Batapur area during price inspection and warned the shop ownersto display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops for customer facilitation.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Price All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

56 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

56 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

26 seconds ago
 Total eclipse as Doncic, Mavs shock top-seed Suns

Total eclipse as Doncic, Mavs shock top-seed Suns

27 seconds ago
 Chinese enterprises apply for international indust ..

Chinese enterprises apply for international industrial design patents

30 seconds ago
 Agreement Reached on Removal of Wounded From Azovs ..

Agreement Reached on Removal of Wounded From Azovstal to DPR - Russian Defense M ..

32 seconds ago
 China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'n ..

China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'new factor' in ties

3 minutes ago
 Four injured on road

Four injured on road

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.