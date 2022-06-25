UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Surveillance In Full Swing

Published June 25, 2022

Anti-dengue surveillance in full swing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Samra Khurram Saturday visited various cemeteries and reviewed anti-dengue activities and the performance of surveillance teams.

The CEO health, accompanied by district entomologist Muhammad Khurram Ibrahim and other officers visited Khwaja Sahib, Kot Badha, Kamil Shah graveyards and filtration plant at Union Council 4 in the district and checked the performance of anti-dengue teams and destroyed water containers of birds in the graveyards.

She said the anti-dengue campaign was in full swing in the district.

Dr Samra said that 495 indoor and 84 outdoor dengue surveillance teams were working in the district and 280 notices and 10 FIRs were issued to the violators of anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness around them, wearing full sleeves clothes and spray mosquito repellent in their houses.

