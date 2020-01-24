Anti-dengue surveillance kicks off in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :To control the spread of dengue fever indoor and outdoor surveillance has been started in the areas from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq said that according to new standard operating procedures(SOP's)surveillance is being carried out in those areas where dengue epidemic had taken roots in 2019.

He said concerted efforts should be made to screen every nook and corner so that dengue could not become a epidemic in the summer season.

The DC stressed on the need to compile dengue related data on the factual position and effective monitoring be ensured by door to door surveillance.

Anwar directed all concerned departments to keep close liaison with each other for completely wiping out dengue in the next year.

He directed the health department officials to implement SOP's regarding dengue else strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.