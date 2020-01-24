UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Surveillance Kicks Off In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Anti-dengue surveillance kicks off in Rawalpindi

To control the spread of dengue fever indoor and outdoor surveillance has been started in the areas from where dengue patients were reported last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :To control the spread of dengue fever indoor and outdoor surveillance has been started in the areas from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq said that according to new standard operating procedures(SOP's)surveillance is being carried out in those areas where dengue epidemic had taken roots in 2019.

He said concerted efforts should be made to screen every nook and corner so that dengue could not become a epidemic in the summer season.

The DC stressed on the need to compile dengue related data on the factual position and effective monitoring be ensured by door to door surveillance.

Anwar directed all concerned departments to keep close liaison with each other for completely wiping out dengue in the next year.

He directed the health department officials to implement SOP's regarding dengue else strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.

Related Topics

Dengue 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.