Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Saturday visited various areas of the city to review the performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams' work.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the activities of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams in Christian Colony, Golden Jubilee Society and other areas of the city.

The anti-dengue field staff briefed that now surveillance of locked houses were being carried out as per SOPs while pamphlets were also being distributed among the shopkeepers and citizens for awareness purposes.

He said that infectious diseases such as dengue and coronavirus could be defeated through public support and urged the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff.

The citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, he added.