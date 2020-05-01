Anti-dengue surveillance underway

The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the city.

During the campaign, surveillance was continuing to check its occurrence in Union councils of the city and Potohar town which were declared high risk areas last year.

Talking to APP, Health Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Dr Sohail Chaudary said the drive, which was in full swing, would continue till October. He said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis.

The CEO said that as the lockdown was continued across the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the efforts to control dengue were also underway to intercept virus. He said that fumigation was also being carried out in areas where corona suspects have been reported. He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for protecting citizens from dengue and COVID-19 by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness.