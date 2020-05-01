UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Surveillance Underway

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:16 PM

Anti-dengue surveillance underway

The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the city.

During the campaign, surveillance was continuing to check its occurrence in Union councils of the city and Potohar town which were declared high risk areas last year.

Talking to APP, Health Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Dr Sohail Chaudary said the drive, which was in full swing, would continue till October. He said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis.

The CEO said that as the lockdown was continued across the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the efforts to control dengue were also underway to intercept virus. He said that fumigation was also being carried out in areas where corona suspects have been reported. He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for protecting citizens from dengue and COVID-19 by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue October All From

Recent Stories

WHO Head Says Will Reconvene Emergency Committee i ..

5 minutes ago

Malaysia Conducts Mass Testing of Illegal Migrants ..

5 minutes ago

67 more held over violation of lockdown, 27 vehicl ..

5 minutes ago

US Capital Area Registers 3,120 New COVID-19 Cases ..

5 minutes ago

International Labor Day observed

11 minutes ago

Yemen's Southern Separatists Say Seeking Peace, Ca ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.