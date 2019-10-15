UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Surveillance Underway In Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Area

Tue 15th October 2019

Anti-dengue surveillance underway in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Sibteen Raza Tuesday said that the Anti-dengue drive initiated by the RCB was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the Cantonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment board Sibteen Raza Tuesday said that the Anti-dengue drive initiated by the RCB was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different areas of the Cantonment.

He said that anti-dengue teams were carrying out indoor and outdoor surveillance especially in those areas from where dengue patients were being reported.

The CEO said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling dengue for protecting citizens from the dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in our surroundings.

Raza warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performance of their duties

