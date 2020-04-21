Anti-dengue surveillance underway in Rawalpindi

The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the city.

During the campaign, surveillance is continuing to check its occurrence in Union Councils of the city and Potohar town which were declared high risk areas last year.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Sohail Chaudary said the drive would continue till October.

He said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis.

The CEO said as the lockdown was continued across the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19, efforts to control dengue were also underway. He said fumigation was also being carried out in areas where corona suspects had been reported, adding it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for protecting citizens from dengue and COVID-19 by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness.