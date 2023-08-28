Open Menu

Anti-dengue Teams Asked To Speed Up Surveillance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

The anti-dengue measures are in full swing in all union councils and at graveyards in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The anti-dengue measures are in full swing in all union councils and at graveyards in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Saqib Nisar visited different areas on Monday and checked dengue larvae in stagnant water, old items shops, air-coolers, tyre shops and other places.

He took notice of presence of larvae and got it chemically treated in his supervision.

He directed anti-dengue teams and entomologists to speed up anti-dengue surveillance.

