Anti-dengue Teams Inspect 26,711 Sites

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 1,773 teams under ongoing surveillance have inspected 26,711 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, for tracing the dengue larvae breeding during the last 24 hours.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Ansar Ishaque informed that 1,261 teams checked 19,894 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in eight homes.

He added that 512 teams during outdoor surveillance detected larvae at two sites while checking 6,817 places.

Dr Ansar said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway while dengue cases had sharply decreased due to changes in weather conditions.

The CEO updated that the District Health Authority(DHA)that in collaboration with other departments, had shut down 695 premises, registered 3,080 FIRs, issued Challans to 7,922, notices to 16,167 and a fine of Rs 12,237,143 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date.

In addition, Dr informed that around 4,753 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 6,283 in 2019, 17 in 2020, and 2,493 in 2021.

The health officer further stated that the dengue virus was endemic in Rawalpindi, with a reported incidence of over 2000 cases yearly since 2012. Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. Dr Ansar said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease but could cause severe complications if not treated properly.

