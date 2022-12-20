Anti-dengue teams inspect 54,619 sites in last 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:59 PM

As many as 1,773 teams under ongoing surveillance for tracing the dengue larvae breeding have inspected 54,619 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chakala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, during the last 24 hours.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Ansar Ishaque informed that 1,261 teams checked 37,248 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in 35 homes.

He added that 512 teams while checking 17,371 places found larvae at no place during outdoor surveillance.

Dr Ansar said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway while dengue cases had sharply decreased due to changes in weather conditions.

The CEO updated that the District Health Authority that in collaboration with other departments, had shut down 703 premises, registered 3,092 FIRs, issued Challans to 7,976, notices to 17,117 and a fine of Rs 12,439,643 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date.

