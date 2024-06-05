Anti-dengue Teams Perform Their Duties Better In The Field, DC Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM
CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot Muhammad Asif Raza ordered on Wednesday to speed up the anti-dengue measures across the district and said that the anti-dengue teams should perform their duties in the field in a better manner. While presiding over the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the preventive measures taken by the departments.
During the meeting, he made it clear that fake actions would not be tolerated. He ordered continuous checking of parks, public and private nurseries, under-construction buildings, marriage halls, and hotspots in this regard.
On this occasion, he also urged holding regular meetings of the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee. The Deputy Commissioner urged making indoor surveillance more rapid and effective and said to make the residents of the houses aware of keeping the environment clean.
In the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Khalil informed the participants about counter measures.
APP/mha/378
