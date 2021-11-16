UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Walk Held

Anti-dengue walk held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Cooperative Department, Punjab on Tuesday held a walk to create awareness about the health issued due to dengue here at media town.

People from different walks of life, including staff of a Cooperative Housing Society, participated in the walk, arranged on the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC)Muhammad Ali.

The walk participants were carrying banners and placards calling for taking preventive measures against dengue, urging the citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

The walk was led by Joint Registrar, Cooperative department Mir Ahmed Shah.

Speaking on occasion, the Registrar briefed the participants about efforts of the department to check dengue spread.

He said as per instructions of the Punjab government, an action plan for eradication of dengue was being followed in housing societies and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government as well as the Punjab government.

