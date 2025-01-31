Anti-dengue Walk Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Health Department is taking measures on war footing to implement the anti-dengue campaign in the district; however, the desired results could not be achieved without the cooperation of the citizens
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Health Department is taking measures on war footing to implement the anti-dengue campaign in the district; however, the desired results could not be achieved without the cooperation of the citizens.
This was said by Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Asfandyar while leading an anti-dengue walk at the General Bus Stand on Friday. Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habibullah, transporters and members of the civil society also participated.
The chief executive officer health said that anti-dengue teams are vigilant in the field and are constantly checking the hotspots.
The Assistant Administrator GBS Rana Habibullah asked citizens not to let water accumulate anywhere inside the homes and keep the small plots in homes and flowerpots dry so that the larvae do not get a chance to breed.
He said that prevention from dengue is possible only by taking precautionary measures.
Recent Stories
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road3 minutes ago
-
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim3 minutes ago
-
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah3 minutes ago
-
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal15 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as Ramadan Package15 minutes ago
-
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala15 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations26 minutes ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO49 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases53 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn53 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign53 minutes ago