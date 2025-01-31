Open Menu

Anti-dengue Walk Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

The Health Department is taking measures on war footing to implement the anti-dengue campaign in the district; however, the desired results could not be achieved without the cooperation of the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Health Department is taking measures on war footing to implement the anti-dengue campaign in the district; however, the desired results could not be achieved without the cooperation of the citizens.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Asfandyar while leading an anti-dengue walk at the General Bus Stand on Friday. Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habibullah, transporters and members of the civil society also participated.

The chief executive officer health said that anti-dengue teams are vigilant in the field and are constantly checking the hotspots.

The Assistant Administrator GBS Rana Habibullah asked citizens not to let water accumulate anywhere inside the homes and keep the small plots in homes and flowerpots dry so that the larvae do not get a chance to breed.

He said that prevention from dengue is possible only by taking precautionary measures.

