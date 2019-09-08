UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Walk Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Anti-dengue walk held

JHANG, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::A walk was held here to create awareness among the masses against the dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto led the walk while CEO health Rai Sameeullah, DHO Dr Safdar Naveed and representatives of NGOs participated in it.

The walk started from Zila Council and after crossing different roads concluded back at District Council.

The participants were carrying banners and placards to highlight measures to control dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

