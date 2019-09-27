UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Walk Held In Faisalabad

Fri 27th September 2019

Anti-dengue walk held in Faisalabad

The district environment department organised an anti-dengue walk here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The district environment department organised an anti-dengue walk here on Friday.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Tahir led the walk while officers of Rescue 1122 and civil society participated.The walk started from environment department to irrigation complex and culminated at Hilal Ahmer chowk.Participants were carrying banners,posters inscribed with various slogans about precautionary measures.

