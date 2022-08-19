Anti-dengue week from Aug 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue week will be observed in the district from August 22-27.

In this regard, an awareness seminar will be held at Metropolitan Corporation hall on August 22, under the aegis of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh would be the chief guest. A walk will be arranged after the seminar.

Awareness sessions would also be arranged by various departments during the week.