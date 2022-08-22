UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Week In Narowal District Under Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-dengue week in Narowal district under Health Department

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue week started in Narowal district under the auspices of the Health Department.

As part of the week-long activities, a rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool, and officers of Health, education, Higher Education, Information, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Municipal Committee and Population departments.

Addressing the rally participants, the deputy commissioner said that the purpose of observing anti-dengue week was to create awareness among the public about eradication of the virus. He said that during the week, the scope of dengue surveillance would be expanded from the district headquarters to the union councils level.

The DC appealed to people to work practically to make the anti-dengue week a success.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Agriculture Narowal Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

31 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.