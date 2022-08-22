Anti-dengue week in Narowal district under Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue week started in Narowal district under the auspices of the Health Department.

As part of the week-long activities, a rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool, and officers of Health, education, Higher Education, Information, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Municipal Committee and Population departments.

Addressing the rally participants, the deputy commissioner said that the purpose of observing anti-dengue week was to create awareness among the public about eradication of the virus. He said that during the week, the scope of dengue surveillance would be expanded from the district headquarters to the union councils level.

The DC appealed to people to work practically to make the anti-dengue week a success.