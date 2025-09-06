Anti-disease Measures Intensified In Flood Relief Camps
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,extensive mosquito repellent and disinfectant sprays were being carried out in flood relief camps across the province to protect victims from infectious diseases.
According to official sources,anti-fog and anti-dengue spraying has been initiated in relief camps and tent cities established in flood-affected areas.
Teams of Suthra Punjab have also been deployed to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.
The CM directed that the anti-dengue campaign must continue uninterrupted in all flood-hit districts,including Narowal,Nankana Sahib and Pakpattan in order to safeguard public health.
