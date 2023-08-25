Anti-drug awareness campaign in ICT from next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training is set to launch an anti-drug awareness campaign next week in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This was revealed during a briefing by Chairperson PEIRA, Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool with the Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindh on Friday.

This initiative emphasizes not only the commitment of the Ministry and PEIRA to educational excellence but also to the overall well-being and safety of the community.

The campaign will serve as a comprehensive effort to educate the masses about the dangers of drug abuse, reinforcing the collective responsibility to create a healthier society.

In alignment with the directives of Madad Ali Sindhi, a concerted focus was placed on the importance of a drug-free Pakistan.

This significant meeting marked a shared commitment to reinforce the educational landscape within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), underscoring both parties' dedication to advancing educational standards in the region.

During the visit, a comprehensive discussion was held on the importance of needs-based scholarships for the deserving and needy in private schools.

This was followed by an inquiry by the minister regarding the fee-determination policy that PEIRA has implemented to keep escalating fees under check in the ICT.

The initiatives by PEIRA for all-inclusive education and teacher training were also reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, Madad Ali Sindhi said, "PEIRA's efforts are vital in nurturing the future of our nation, and the initiatives discussed today are a significant step in the right direction towards accessible and quality education." Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool further highlighted PEIRA's commitment and remarked, "Inclusion, affordability, and empowerment are at the heart of our mission".

"The collaboration with the Federal Ministry reflects our collective dedication to a vibrant and progressive educational environment in the Islamabad Capital Territory", she added.