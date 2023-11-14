Anti-drug awareness seminar held at Islamia College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Department of Political Science, Islamia College Peshawar on Tuesday arranged a day-long Anti-Drug Awareness Seminar.

Chairman Dr. Amir Ullah Khan presented a brief history of collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force and various initiatives taken in this regard.

Brigadier Mazhar Hussain as a guest speaker delivered a comprehensive lecture on the efforts of Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also interacted with students in a question-answer session.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Amir and the enthusiasm of students to participate in such positive activities.

Later, Deputy Director Wajid Yousaf shared a presentation with the students. A number of students and faculty members actively participated in the seminar.

