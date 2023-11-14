Open Menu

Anti-drug Awareness Seminar Held At Islamia College

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Anti-drug awareness seminar held at Islamia College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Department of Political Science, Islamia College Peshawar on Tuesday arranged a day-long Anti-Drug Awareness Seminar.

Chairman Dr. Amir Ullah Khan presented a brief history of collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force and various initiatives taken in this regard.

Brigadier Mazhar Hussain as a guest speaker delivered a comprehensive lecture on the efforts of Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also interacted with students in a question-answer session.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Amir and the enthusiasm of students to participate in such positive activities.

Later, Deputy Director Wajid Yousaf shared a presentation with the students. A number of students and faculty members actively participated in the seminar.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

1 second ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

2 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

5 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan