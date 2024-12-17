Open Menu

Anti Drug Awareness Seminar Held At SSUET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organized an anti-drug awareness seminar that was attended by the students and faculty members who all vowed to become Ambassadors of ANF and meet ANF and Pakistan’s collective mission of “One Nation, One Destination, Drugs Free Pakistan”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organized an anti-drug awareness seminar that was attended by the students and faculty members who all vowed to become Ambassadors of ANF and meet ANF and Pakistan’s collective mission of “One Nation, One Destination, Drugs Free Pakistan”.

The Vice Chancellor SSUET Dr Munawar Hussain was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Husain said that time demands us to save our youth from the curse of drug addiction because youth is the future of our country.

"Young adults are particularly at risk, with an increasing number experimenting with drugs. It is necessary to educate youth about the dangers of drugs and the importance of mental health, he added

Giving the presentation, the Chairperson Department of Psychiatry, Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Prof. Dr. Washdev Amar said that in chemical addiction, the body starts to require more and more substance to feel the same effects, while Non-chemical addiction is a Behavioral addiction.

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kiran Javed appreciated SSUET's concern about the mental health of students at the university.

Clinical Psychologist, SSUET, Dr. Sumbul Mujeeb, said that all institutions are working together to eradicate this severe problem of addiction. He said that addiction to drugs brings changes in attitude and personality development resulting in a kind of mental disorder. Sir Syed University supports the emotional well-being of the students, he added.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Registrar SSUET, Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali said that we can build a healthier, drug-free future. Let’s work together towards for a better tomorrow.

He said that SSUET management deserves appreciation for cultivating a drug-free environment at the university. We produce a workforce capable of bringing positive, sustainable, measurable, and lasting change in society, he added.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali appreciated the Director of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Rehan Shams for organizing such a thought-provoking programme.

Inspector ANF, Sana ullah Umar gave appreciation certificates to the Director Students’ Affair, Dr. Rehan Shams, Jr. Lecturer of Psychology Department Nighat Altaf, student Kashaf Anees and Abdullah. Protocol Officer Noman Ahmed was the focal person of the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Drugs Vote Student Young Same Event All From

Recent Stories

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team com ..

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition

1 minute ago
 Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between peop ..

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

1 minute ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

1 minute ago
 How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to ..

How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault

55 seconds ago
 Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippi ..

Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials

11 seconds ago
 ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

12 seconds ago
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister M ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik

56 seconds ago
 PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakis ..

PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis

58 seconds ago
 Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial ..

Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant

59 seconds ago
 FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec ..

FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21

1 minute ago
 Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark reject ..

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition

9 minutes ago
 Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhr ..

Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan