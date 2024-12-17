Anti Drug Awareness Seminar Held At SSUET
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organized an anti-drug awareness seminar that was attended by the students and faculty members who all vowed to become Ambassadors of ANF and meet ANF and Pakistan’s collective mission of “One Nation, One Destination, Drugs Free Pakistan”
The Vice Chancellor SSUET Dr Munawar Hussain was the chief guest of the event.
Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Husain said that time demands us to save our youth from the curse of drug addiction because youth is the future of our country.
"Young adults are particularly at risk, with an increasing number experimenting with drugs. It is necessary to educate youth about the dangers of drugs and the importance of mental health, he added
Giving the presentation, the Chairperson Department of Psychiatry, Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Prof. Dr. Washdev Amar said that in chemical addiction, the body starts to require more and more substance to feel the same effects, while Non-chemical addiction is a Behavioral addiction.
Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kiran Javed appreciated SSUET's concern about the mental health of students at the university.
Clinical Psychologist, SSUET, Dr. Sumbul Mujeeb, said that all institutions are working together to eradicate this severe problem of addiction. He said that addiction to drugs brings changes in attitude and personality development resulting in a kind of mental disorder. Sir Syed University supports the emotional well-being of the students, he added.
Presenting a vote of thanks, Registrar SSUET, Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali said that we can build a healthier, drug-free future. Let’s work together towards for a better tomorrow.
He said that SSUET management deserves appreciation for cultivating a drug-free environment at the university. We produce a workforce capable of bringing positive, sustainable, measurable, and lasting change in society, he added.
Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali appreciated the Director of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Rehan Shams for organizing such a thought-provoking programme.
Inspector ANF, Sana ullah Umar gave appreciation certificates to the Director Students’ Affair, Dr. Rehan Shams, Jr. Lecturer of Psychology Department Nighat Altaf, student Kashaf Anees and Abdullah. Protocol Officer Noman Ahmed was the focal person of the event.
