Anti-drug awareness seminar held in University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-drug awareness seminar held at the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar (UoP) on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to create awareness among students against curse of drug use.

Prof Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi Chairman Department of International Relations welcomed the Chief Guest DG ANF Maj General Arif Malik and students.

DG ANF Maj General Arif Malik delivered a lecture through PowerPoint slides on the activities and achievements of ANF to make students and society aware about the ANF and hazards of narcotics.

Dr Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi said that the increasing number of drug users among our population has triggered the government's commitment and the department of international relations' response in the form of this seminar to curb this menace from the society.

DR Soherwordi said that last survey of drug users in Pakistan was carried out in 2012 and the final report and results of the survey were published in 2013.The survey report said that approximately 6.7 million, 6 percent of the then total population of the country, people between the ages of 15-64 years were using illegal drug including misuse of prescription medicines.

The majority of drug users fell between 25 and 39 years of age. Cannabis use was highest among people aged 30 to 34 years.