Anti-drug awareness seminar, walk held; civil society urged to play role

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Campus Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Agriculture University of Peshawar in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised an awareness walk and seminar on International Day against drugs, said a press release issued here Monday.

The events were attended by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, Regional Commander ANF KP Brigadier Abdul Manan, VC Islamia College University Peshawar Prof Dr Gul Majid Khan, VC University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Deputy Director ANF KP Malik Wajid Yusuf, officials and students including University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, Khyber Medical College, Khyber Dental College, Forest College and other colleges and institutes.

Anti-narcotics awareness walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF KP Brigadier Abdul Manan which started from PUTA Hall of Peshawar University and ended at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Hall.

Addressing the seminar, VC Prof Jehan Bakht and other guests said that an awareness campaign against drugs is the need of the hour as drugs are spreading very fast among the youth.

They feared an increase in the number of drug addicts shortly if pragmatic and preventive measures were not taken.

The speakers noted that people resort to drugs to get temporary relief from stress and other ailments that lead them to destruction, adding that youngsters are seen openly taking various drugs which needs attention of the parents, teachers and society.

They stressed on parents and civil society play an imperative role to identify such people and bring them on the right path by educating and by consulting doctors.

They also called for holding public awareness campaigns from time to time about addiction and sensitization of the youth about its adverse effects on mental and physical health and Islamic point of view.

Later, Regional Commander ANF KP Brigadier Abdul Manan distributed shields while Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Jehan Bakht distributed certificates of appreciation among the organisers of the events.