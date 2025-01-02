Anti-Drug Awareness, Stress Management seminar held at UET

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A day-long seminar on Anti-Drug Awareness and Stress Management was held at UET Peshawar here Thursday.

The event was organized by Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan, Provost UET Peshawar, in collaboration with the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, Naway Jawand Rehabilitation and Care Centre and the Anti Narcotics Force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar was aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and provide strategies for managing stress, especially among the youth.

Addressing the seminar, Imaduddin, Director Narcotics Wing North, KPK emphasized the importance of educating students and the youth on the impact of drugs on health, academic success, and overall well-being. He highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province in the country to pass bylaws specifically targeting drug abuse. He urged that parents and teachers to play role in ensuring close supervision and support to the youth, helping them prepare for the real-life challenges that lie ahead. He also drew attention to the alarming rise in drug smuggling activities, particularly in educational institutions, where drug traffickers have been apprehended in significant numbers.

Imaduddin reiterated the commitment of the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and law enforcement agencies to make drug-related laws even stricter, to counter this growing menace.

Inspector Fukraz Wasi from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) underscored the devastating impact of drugs on young people, noting that the rate of deaths caused by drugs now surpasses those resulting from terrorism.

He particularly focused on amphetamines, methamphetamines, commonly known as ICE, which has become prevalent among the youth. He said while the ANF works to apprehend drug smugglers, their efforts go beyond law enforcement. He emphasized the importance of rehabilitation for drug users and acknowledged the high relapse rate among those rehabilitated. He also informed the audience about the ANF helpline (1415), which can be contacted for prompt assistance in cases of drug abuse.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed Kheran, Chairman of Naway Jwand Rehabilitation Centre (Swat) shared his journey of raising awareness against drugs in Swat without any government or funding support. Despite the challenges, including threats, he said, the center has successfully rehabilitated 2,000 drug addicts so far.

Later, psychologists Miss Hira Hussain and Miss Hina Zubair provided valuable insights into the psychological impact of drugs, explaining how addiction affects mental health and the importance of early intervention and mental health support. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar, senior faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan Gul, Dean Mechanical Engineering and Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah Dean Electrical Engineering UET Peshawar presented University souvenir to the guest speakers. They reiterated their commitment of support the Government agencies in eradicating the menace from campuses.

At the end, the souvenirs were exchanged among the dignitaries and senior officials of the University.

APP/vak