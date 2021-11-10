UrduPoint.com

Anti Drug Awareness Walk Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of concerned authorities, District Administration Dir Lower with the collaboration of sports Department on Wednesday arranged Anti Drug awareness walk.

The walk participated by representatives of district administration, District Sports Officer Ibrar Ahmd, President Private education Network Sajad Khan, Social Worker Saeedullah Khan, President Insaf Youth Wing/Social Worker Sohaib Khan, teachers and students started from Balambat and culminated at Shaheed Chowk Timergara.

On the occasion the speakers called for constituting a committee to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society. At the end the participants offered special prayers for the departed soul of Social worker Muhammad Zada.

