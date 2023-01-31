UrduPoint.com

Anti Drug Awareness Walk Held At Hungu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Anti drug awareness walk held at Hungu

Anti Narcotics Control and Excise and Taxation Departments here Tuesday carried out a walk to create awareness among people about the perils of drugs

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) Anti Narcotics Control and Excise and Taxation Departments here Tuesday carried out a walk to create awareness among people about the perils of drugs.

The walk among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hungu, Rafiq Khan, District Police Officer, Asif Bahadur, District Excise and Taxation Officer, Shakil Ahmad the large number of students and civil society members.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner stressed upon civil society and concerned departments to launch a joint struggle for the elimination of drugs. He said that strict action was needed against elements involved in smuggling besides unified efforts to rehabilitate drug addicts.

He said that efforts are also underway against drug usage in educational institutions and added that all stakeholders should play their part in this connection.

