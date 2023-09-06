Open Menu

Anti Drug Campaign: 3 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Anti drug campaign: 3 drug peddlers arrested

Dera police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the arrested persons in the limits of Cantt and city police stations

Dera Ismail khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the arrested persons in the limits of Cantt and city police stations.

During the patrolling, SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan arrested the accused Khalid son of Tahir Hussain resident of Dinpur, and recovered 1800 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, SHO City Khabab Wali Baloch arrested two drug dealers and recovered 307 grams of ice from Fakhrul Amin son of Muhammad resident of Faqirabad, and 99 grams of heroin from Mohammad Asif son of Muhammad Hanif resident of Garhi Sadozai.

Police registered separate cases against them and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winni ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning match against Bangladesh

6 seconds ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across ..

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across northern Sindh

33 seconds ago
 Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art for ..

Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art forms

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

5 minutes ago
 PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil t ..

PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil tankers

10 minutes ago
 Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start dec ..

Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start decreasing in Quetta

10 minutes ago
Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National G ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National Guard Commander

15 minutes ago
 Two accused arrested in Kohat

Two accused arrested in Kohat

10 minutes ago
 Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in ..

Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in Super Four clash

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of I ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against ..

Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against dollar in open market

10 minutes ago
 PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan