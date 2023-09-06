Anti drug campaign: 3 drug peddlers arrested

Dera police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the arrested persons in the limits of Cantt and city police stations

Dera Ismail khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the arrested persons in the limits of Cantt and city police stations.

During the patrolling, SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan arrested the accused Khalid son of Tahir Hussain resident of Dinpur, and recovered 1800 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, SHO City Khabab Wali Baloch arrested two drug dealers and recovered 307 grams of ice from Fakhrul Amin son of Muhammad resident of Faqirabad, and 99 grams of heroin from Mohammad Asif son of Muhammad Hanif resident of Garhi Sadozai.

Police registered separate cases against them and started further investigation.