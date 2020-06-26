Anti Drug Day observed

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) ::District Police Friday observed International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with an aim to eradicate elements involved in narcotics smuggling and dealing.

District police held a awareness walk that was participated by civil society, area elites, members of dispute resolution councils and police officials of all district police stations.

Speakers stressed civil society to join hands with police and collectively work to wipe out elements involved in drug dealing and smuggling.

They said that children should be made aware about the perils and harmful effects of drugs and proper guidance should be given to them so that future of our young generation could be saved.

People were urged not to provide any help to those who were involved in drug smuggling and monitor illegal activates that leads to drug trafficking and abuse.