UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Drug Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Anti Drug Day observed

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) ::District Police Friday observed International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with an aim to eradicate elements involved in narcotics smuggling and dealing.

District police held a awareness walk that was participated by civil society, area elites, members of dispute resolution councils and police officials of all district police stations.

Speakers stressed civil society to join hands with police and collectively work to wipe out elements involved in drug dealing and smuggling.

They said that children should be made aware about the perils and harmful effects of drugs and proper guidance should be given to them so that future of our young generation could be saved.

People were urged not to provide any help to those who were involved in drug smuggling and monitor illegal activates that leads to drug trafficking and abuse.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Drugs Civil Society Young All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 26 June ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

1 minute ago

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

46 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

40 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.