Open Menu

Anti-drug Message Delivered Through Performing Arts At GCU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Anti-drug message delivered through performing arts at GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The third annual Thespian Art Gala was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore,

uniting students from multiple universities to deliver messages against drug abuse through

the medium of performing arts.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry, Regional Commander

of Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry and veteran actor Rashid Mehmood.

Addressing the audience, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat highlighted that drug addiction affected not only the individual but also their entire family.

He underscored the shared responsibility to protect the youth from this growing threat and commended GCU’s Anti-Narcotics Society as a model initiative for awareness and prevention.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry said, "Art is not merely a source of entertainment, but a powerful medium for social reform and it is imperative to engage the youth in positive and constructive

activities."

Participating institutions included the University of Home Economics, Lahore College of Pharmaceutical

Sciences, Beacon-house National University and the University of Management

and Technology (UMT).

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

21 minutes ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

29 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

46 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

51 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

59 minutes ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

1 hour ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan