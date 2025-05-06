Anti-drug message delivered through performing arts at GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The third annual Thespian Art Gala was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore,

uniting students from multiple universities to deliver messages against drug abuse through

the medium of performing arts.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry, Regional Commander

of Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry and veteran actor Rashid Mehmood.

Addressing the audience, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat highlighted that drug addiction affected not only the individual but also their entire family.

He underscored the shared responsibility to protect the youth from this growing threat and commended GCU’s Anti-Narcotics Society as a model initiative for awareness and prevention.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry said, "Art is not merely a source of entertainment, but a powerful medium for social reform and it is imperative to engage the youth in positive and constructive

activities."

Participating institutions included the University of Home Economics, Lahore College of Pharmaceutical

Sciences, Beacon-house National University and the University of Management

and Technology (UMT).