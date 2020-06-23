Anti-drug operation continue, recover huge quantity of drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) ::Led by District Police Officer Dera Captain (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Dera Police have cracked down on drug dealers across the district over the past seven months in anti-drug operations.

More than 336 kg of hashish worth millions of rupees, more than 20 kg of heroin, more than 3 kg of ice, more than 105 kg of cannabis, 1,400 grams of opium and 130 bottles of liquor were seized.

According to the details, under the special instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Mohammad Yaseen Farooq and under the supervision of District Police Chief Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, five circles of the district were formed against drug dealers responsible for eradication of drugs to safeguard the younger generation.

City, Saddar, Prowa, Paharpur and various areas of Kalachi in the last 7 months have their respective raids against drug traffickers in the district. Having some successful grand operations, Dera police registered 579 cases against drug dealers involved in drug trafficking, including inter-district drug smugglers, and arrested 587 other persons.

The Police seized 1 kg of cannabis, 1,400 kg of opium and 130 bottles of liquor. District Police Chief Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood has said that the Dera Police have decided to create drug free and peaceful environment for the youth in the district.